Tel Aviv [Israel], November 16 (ANI/TPS): Overnight, a terrorist threw an explosive device at IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers operating in the Nablus area.

The force responded with fire and eliminated the terrorist.

There were no casualties among Israeli forces. (ANI/TPS)

