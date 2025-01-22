Tel Aviv [Israel], January 22 (ANI/TPS): Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed that two people were wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack that occurred just after 9PM at two different scenes, on Nachalat Binyamin and Kalisher Streets in Tel Aviv.

MDA said that one wounded person is 24-years-old, and a 59-year-old man in a minor condition.

Also Read | Donald Trump 2.0: Marco Rubio Sworn In as US Secretary of State by Vice President JD Vance (Watch Video).

The terrorist was eliminated.(ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)