Moscow [Russia], December 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Tesla will modify features allowing people to play video games using a built-in touch screen during the ride following the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation, media reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, NHTSA said it opened investigations against electric carmaker Tesla's models that offered games on a front touch screen over fears that the feature could cause a distraction for the driver and increase risks of a crash. At the same time, the agency said there were no known links between any accidents and the feature. Tesla's Model 3, S, X and Y vehicles from 2017 to 2022 have a functionality called Passenger Play.

On the same day, Tesla started requiring a confirmation that an individual willing to play the games was a passenger, according to the Wall Street Journal. Video games include solitaire, Sky Force Reloaded and The Battle of Polytopia. Other games are unavailable unless the car is in park mode.

NHTSA is also conducting an investigation of Tesla's driver-assistance Autopilot feature following a range of crashes involving Tesla vehicles, the media said.

All new Tesla cars have hardware for self-driving if autonomous driving becomes a norm in the future. That allows them to carry driver features and conveniences typically not found in motorized vehicles. (ANI/Sputnik)

