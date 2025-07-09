Hunt (US), Jul 8 (AP) Texas Governor Greg Abbott says at least 161 people are still missing days after flash floods that killed more than 100 people across central Texas.

Abbott spoke Tuesday at a news conference after taking a helicopter tour of the affected area. He said many of those who are not accounted for were staying in state's Hill Country but did not register at a camp or hotel.

Also Read | 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross': PM Narendra Modi Accorded Brazil's Highest Civilian Honour by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Watch Video).

Public officials in charge of finding victims of the devastating flooding in Texas pushed away intensifying questions Tuesday about who was monitoring the weather that killed more than 100 people and warning that floodwaters were barrelling toward camps and homes.

Leaders in Kerr County, where searchers have found 87 bodies, said their first priority is recovering victims, not reviewing what happened in the hours before the flash floods inundated the state's Hill Country.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Brazil's Highest Honour, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, During His State Visit (Watch Video).

“Right now, this team up here is focused on bringing people home,” Lieutenant Colonel Ben Baker of the Texas Game Wardens, said during a sometimes tense news conference where officials were questioned about the timing of their response.

Hope of finding survivors was increasingly bleak. Four days have passed since anyone was found alive in the aftermath of the floods in Kerr County, officials said Tuesday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott planned to make another visit Tuesday to Camp Mystic, the century-old all-girls Christian summer camp where at least 27 campers and counselors died during the floods. Officials said Tuesday that five campers and one counselor have still not been found.

President Donald Trump planned to visit Friday and called the flooding “an unprecedented event.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)