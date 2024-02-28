New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Earlier today, India and Thailand held the 10th Joint Commission Meeting, during which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for establishing an academic collaboration in Ayurveda and Thai traditional medicine, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, is on an official visit to India from February 25-28 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Notably, this is Nukara's first official visit to India after assuming office.

EAM Jaishankar co-chaired the 10th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with the Thai Deputy PM and hosted a lunch in his honour on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral cooperation, including defence and security, trade and investment, connectivity, science and technology, health, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. They expressed commitment to further enhance cooperation on sub-regional, regional and multilateral platforms, especially within the framework of ASEAN, BIMSTEC, MGC, ACMECS and IMT-GT.

India and Thailand also noted a convergence of the Act East Policy of India, which is marking its 10th year in 2024, and the Act West Policy of Thailand. EAM Jaishankar welcomed Thailand's decision to co-lead the Maritime Ecology Pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

Both the leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening the India-Thailand partnership. (ANI)

