Moscow, Feb 24 (AP) The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, an aide to Navalny said Saturday.

Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, made the announcement on his Telegram account and thanked “everyone” who had called on Russian authorities to return Navalny's body to his mother.

Earlier Saturday, Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, accused President Vladimir Putin of mocking Christianity by trying to force his mother to agree to a secret funeral after his death in a penal colony. (AP)

