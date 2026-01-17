Washington DC [US], January 17 (ANI): Observer Research Foundation with the Indian Embassy in the US, the Senate AI Caucus, and the Special Competitive Studies Project convened a panel discussion on India-US collaboration in the field of technology.

At the discussion held on Friday (local time), Deputy Chief of Mission Ambassador Namgya Khampa outlined India's priorities and vision ahead of the AI Impact Summit to be held in February.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the US said, "Ahead of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi (February 2026), the Embassy together with ORF America, the Senate AI Caucus, and the Special Competitive Studies Project convened a panel discussion at the US Congress. Deputy Chief of Mission Ambassador Namgya Khampa outlined India's priorities and vision for the Summit, underscoring India-USA collaboration in technology and innovation as a key pillar of the bilateral partnership."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday participated in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pongal celebrations, during which he announced that India will host the prestigious AI Impact Summit next month under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing reporters, Dharmendra Pradhan said that countries worldwide are rapidly adopting AI in the education, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

"Next month, the prestigious AI impact summit will be organised in India under the leadership of PM Modi... Entire countries are preparing themselves, the entire ecosystem, all the cohorts of society, and all the important stakeholders in government and society are engaged, deliberating and discussing how to implement the disruptive technology AI in our ecosystem, whether it is education, agriculture, healthcare, logistics or manufacturing. Last year, the Government of India gave us a centre of excellence for AI in education," he said.

He said the visit was aimed at reviewing the progress of the centre on the sidelines of the upcoming summit.

"We decided to establish that centre of excellence at IIT Madras as a hub. I am here today to review the progress of the Centre of Excellence in AI for Education on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit... Our education ecosystem, whether federal or provincial government, or any kind of institution, is now preparing itself to adopt AI in its curriculum, pedagogy, and administrative systems," Pradhan added. (ANI)

