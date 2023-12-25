New Orleans, Dec 24 (AP) Three men were shot and wounded early on Sunday in New Orleans' French Quarter.

The New Orleans Police Department said the gunfire rang out at 2:09 am at an intersection in the busy neighbourhood frequented by tourists, WVUE-TV reported. Two of the men were shot in the legs and a third was shot in the back.

Police said the shooting began after a fight between the men who were shot and a fourth man. It was not immediately clear whether police had identified or apprehended the shooter.

The group separated initially, but the fourth man followed the others and another argument began, police told the news outlet. The fourth man then took out a gun and fired at the other three men.

The shooting victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose the ages of the men or the status of their condition. (AP)

