New York, Jul 12 (PTI) Three business leaders have joined the Board of Directors of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, the Washington-based advocacy group that champions stronger US-India bilateral commercial and strategic ties.

Chief Executive Officer of Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, Chris Toth, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India and President of Digital Business and Technology Rajesh Nambiar and Managing Director (India) and Member, Executive Management Group, Warburg Pincus, Vishal Mahadevia, are the three new inductees to join the Board, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) announced in a statement on Tuesday.

USISPF said their “experience as leaders in healthcare, IT services and consulting, and private equity, will prove an asset in our work to create a powerful bilateral partnership between the United States and India.”

Toth, commenting on his new role with USISPF, said the bilateral relationship between the United States and India is essential in driving continued progress and enabling breakthroughs in healthcare.

“I am honoured to join the USISPF Board, where we will work together to deepen ties and expand access to advanced care.”

Nambiar said Cognizant is deeply committed to advancing digital technologies and innovations that improve people's lives and help build a healthier, more sustainable, and inclusive world.

“I look forward to working closely with USISPF towards our shared goals and further strengthening the US-India partnership.”

Mahadevia said he is honoured to join the Board of Directors of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

“US-based private equity and venture capital funds have been playing an active role in nurturing the Indian start-up landscape, and in helping build enterprises that have become Indian champions on the global stage," Mahadevia said.

USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi added that Varian, Cognizant and Warburg Pincus have expressed a strong commitment to the US-India partnership, and the new Board Members “will be an instrumental part of our ongoing engagement between the two countries.”

