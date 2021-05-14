Gaza City (Gaza Strip), May 13 (AP) At least three rockets were fired Thursday from southern Lebanon toward Israel, Lebanese security officials said, an attack that threatened to open a new front in the escalating fighting between Israel and the militant Palestinian Hamas group in Gaza.

It was unclear who was responsible for the attack or where the rockets landed, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The rockets were launched from the Qlayleh area north of Naqoura, near the border with Israel.

South Lebanon is home to Palestinian militant factions as well as the powerful Shiite Hezbollah group. (AP)

