Washington DC [US] June 28 (ANI): Numerous supporters of Tibet gathered at the US Capitol this week to bring their message regarding Tibet to their elected officials ahead of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's 90th birthday on July 6, 2025. Tibet Lobby Day featured over 200 participants from 25 states and the District of Columbia, who visited more than 100 congressional offices, as reported by the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT).

This year's event concluded with a festive celebration of the Dalai Lama's upcoming 90th birthday, organised by Congressmen Michael McCaul and Jim McGovern and attended by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis and Congressman Michael Baumgartner. Other organisers included The Office of Tibet, represented by Namgyal Choedup, the Capitol Area Tibetan Association, and ICT Chairman Richard Gere, who participated via video, according to ICT.

Also Read | US Layoffs Surge in 2025: Over 7 Lakh Jobs Lost in United States From Various Companies, Federal Layoffs Affect 1.7 Lakh Employees.

"In one of our conversations, [His Holiness] mentioned: 'I will not be reborn in China. I will be reborn in freedom.' This statement is incredibly profound," expressed Congressman Michael McCaul in his birthday message. "I asked him, 'Do you hold any resentment towards the Chinese people?' He replied, 'I cannot let negative emotions overwhelm my spirit.' He teaches us that while the CCP can take away your land, they cannot erase your culture or spirit," as stated by ICT.

Congressman Jim McGovern stated, "I have long been inspired by the Dalai Lama; his dedication to patience and charity as a person has influenced me deeply."

Also Read | Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET640 Health Scare: 7 Passengers Onboard Addis Ababa-Mumbai Flight Fall Sick After Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft Suffers Depressurisation.

"As a person raised in the Catholic faith, I've been inspired by his role as a spiritual leader, and as a Congressman, I've been inspired by his role as a national leader, guiding his people through dark times toward a brighter future. His Holiness inspires millions, his teachings on religious tolerance, non-violence, and peace building, and his advocacy for the freedom and dignity of the Tibetan people. Next year, let us celebrate his birthday with him in Lhasa, Tibet," he added.

Tencho Gyatso President stated, "I am immensely grateful to our supporters in Congress and the hundreds of grassroots activists. I appreciate everyone who has taken the time from their busy lives to reaffirm their dedication to the Tibetan cause, for those in Tibet facing oppression by China, and to celebrate His Holiness the Dalai Lama as he reaches 90." He stated, "This event would not have been such a success without the commitment of these passionate individuals, both activists and members of Congress."

Senator Todd Young of Indiana shared his warm sentiments, stating, "Throughout his life, the Dalai Lama has advocated for peace, respect, and understanding. I am proud to stand with the Dalai Lama and the people of Tibet in their pursuit of freedom and peace against the ongoing aggression from the Chinese Communist Party. The current situation in Tibet and beyond is unacceptable."

This gathering served as a highlight of both the CTA's Year of Compassion initiative and ICT's Compassion Rising campaign, which aims to unite communities across the globe to reflect on the Dalai Lama's birthday, bringing together advocates, congressional members, and other supporters in the DC area to share their stories and experiences. This event follows the recent screening of "Kundun" at the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

Tibet Lobby Day is a yearly event organised by ICT that assembles Tibetan Americans and supporters of Tibet in Washington, DC to meet with their Senators, Representatives, and Congressional staff. This event allows Tibetan Americans and supporters to engage directly with their congressional leaders, expressing their perspectives, beliefs, and aspirations while calling for tangible action regarding Tibet, as highlighted in the ICT report.

The efforts had an immediate effect, resulting in the resolution gaining four new co-sponsors in the Senate and six in the House by the end of Lobby Day, with more likely to follow. "We are extremely thankful to all the advocates who participated in Tibet Lobby Day; it wouldn't have been possible without them," stated ICT President Tencho Gyatso, as per the ICT statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)