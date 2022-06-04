London [UK], June 4 (ANI): On the occasion of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, a delegation from Tibet Foundation presented a special gift, made from sand particles - the sacred Sand Mandala, to her.

The symbolic gift from the Tibetans was received by Prince of Wales, on behalf of the Queen at Prince Charles's residence.

The Tibetan delegation was led by Lama Doboom Tulku, former Private Secretary to Dalai Lama, who was also the Director of Delhi-based Tibet House at the time. Several Buddhist monks from Switzerland and India were also part of the Tibetan delegation. Phuntsog Wangyal (Founder and Chairman) was joined by his colleagues - Susan Burrows (Trustee), Karma Hardy (Manager) and Tsering Passang (Art & Culture Programme Manager) and David Hallowes, an official statement said.

The Tibet Foundation organised the two-week long Tibetan cultural events to mark The Queen's Golden Jubilee Celebration.

The 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet sent a special message to the Queen via Tibet Foundation, which was delivered to Prince of Wales on Friday.

"Due to the long-standing historical relations that exist between Britain and Tibet, the Tibetan people have always thought of Britain as a country with which they have a close connection. I myself have had great admiration for the British Royal family since I was a young boy in Tibet. I remember reading about them and seeing newsreels of various members of the family visiting and comforting people in war torn London," he wrote.

"Since 1959, many Tibetans have lived happily in the United Kingdom, enjoying freedom and success. I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to Her Majesty's Government and the people of Britain for so generously giving Tibetans in Britain the chance to share in the country's prosperity whilst allowing them to preserve their own identify and unique culture."

"During my own visits to your country I have always been received with great affection by the British people. I have also had the honour of meeting with a few members of the Royal family. His Royal Highness Prince Charles has been deeply concerned over the tragic situation in Tibet and his support has been a source of much encouragement. I shall never forget my meeting Her Majesty the Late Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in 1996. I was deeply impressed and inspired," he added. (ANI)

