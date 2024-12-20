New Delhi[India], December 20(ANI): The members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile have been actively advocating for Tibet in New Delhi, highlighting the severe challenges faced by the Tibetan people under the Chinese Communist regime.

The Tibetan parliamentarians, who met Indian parliamentarians from December 16 to 18, focused their efforts on raising awareness about the ongoing struggles in Tibet and sought support for their cause.

Tibetans continue to face harsh repression under Chinese rule, including the suppression of their culture, language, and religion.

The Chinese Communist Party has implemented policies aimed at eradicating Tibetan identity, including restrictions on religious practices and the forced assimilation of Tibetan culture.

The situation is exacerbated by the detainment of Tibetan political prisoners, with notable cases such as the continued imprisonment of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, who disappeared into Chinese custody at the age of six.

In addition to cultural and religious repression, Tibetans have been subjected to severe human rights violations, with reports of torture, forced labour, and arbitrary detentions. The Chinese government's efforts to silence dissent have led to widespread fear among Tibetans, both inside Tibet and in exile. There are also growing concerns about the environmental impact of China's exploitation of Tibet's resources, which is contributing to global climate change, particularly through the diversion of water from Tibet's rivers and the destruction of its ecosystems.

The Tibetan parliamentarians have urged Indian leaders and the international community to support Tibet's struggle for autonomy and justice. They have called for China to engage in meaningful dialogue with Tibetan representatives, including His Holiness the Dalai Lama, under the Middle Way Policy, and to release all Tibetan political prisoners. They also seek international recognition of Tibet as an occupied nation with a distinct and sovereign history. (ANI)

