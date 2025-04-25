Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Tibetans in exile organised a special Sang-sol (incense burning) prayer service to commemorate the 36th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama Rinpoche.

Regional Tibetan Youth Congress Dharamshala organised a symbolic celebration at the Lha Gyari temple in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala on Friday morning.

The Tibetan activists appeal to China to disclose the whereabouts of the 11th Panchen Lama.

Tenzin Lobsang, general secretary, regional Tibetan Youth Congress (RTYC), told ANI, "We are gathered here to celebrate the 36th birth anniversary of 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima. Unfortunately, we are celebrating his birthday in his absence because China abducted him when he was just six years old. So, from Dharamshala to Beijing, we have a clear message today that we will never forget the 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and we will never accept the fake Panchen Lama appointed by the Chinese government."

Tenzin Tsamchoe, a women activist from RTYC, told ANI, "We are celebrating His Holiness, the 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's birth anniversary as he is turning 36 today. We never know where he is now, and we are celebrating his birthday in his absence. China kidnapped him when he was just 6 years old, and I want to appeal to the Chinese government to release him."

The Panchen Lama is the highest spiritual leader after the Dalai Lama. Shortly after the Dalai Lama recognised Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the 11th Panchen Lama in 1995, the six-year-old boy and his family disappeared. The Chinese government installed Gyaincain Norbu in his place. Despite 30 years of Chinese pressure to accept the Panchen Lama appointed by them, Tibetans still consider Gedhun Choekyi Nyima to be the true Panchen Lama and continue to call for his return to his rightful seat in Tashihunpo Monastery. (ANI)

