Mumbai, April 25: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under pressure on Friday, April 25, as its official website went offline following a turbulent week marked by market volatility and rising geopolitical tensions with India. The site displayed a “We’ll be back soon” message after two consecutive days of sharp declines, during which the benchmark KSE-100 index plunged by over 2,500 points. The market slump was triggered by India’s strong diplomatic response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, including a Nepali national. Investors grew increasingly cautious as fears of escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours intensified.

Sensitive sectors like energy and infrastructure witnessed increased volatility amid the unrest. The market rout also coincided with fresh economic concerns, as global institutions like the IMF and World Bank downgraded Pakistan’s growth outlook for the current fiscal year. While the PSX has been showing signs of recovery in recent months, the twin shock of geopolitical strife and economic uncertainty exposed its fragility. As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to simmer, observers warn of further market disruptions in the coming days. Here’s how tensions, economic downgrades, and diplomatic flashpoints converged to rattle financial markets across the subcontinent. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Rebound in Early Trade As Global Markets Rally, Trade Lower Dragged Down by Axis Bank.

Pakistan’s Stock Market Reels from Geopolitical and Economic Strain

The sharp fall in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) this week was largely driven by escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people, including a Nepali national, was a major trigger for India’s swift diplomatic and military response. India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, expelled Pakistani military advisors, and reduced diplomatic staff at both high commissions. In turn, Pakistan retaliated by suspending all bilateral agreements, including the Simla Agreement. It reportedly tested long-range missiles in a display of military might, further raising concerns about an all-out escalation. This spooked investors, especially in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and defence, which are particularly sensitive to geopolitical instability. Pakistan Stock Exchange Plunges Over 6,000 Points Amid US-China Trade War Fears.

The negative outlook from international financial institutions further compounded the volatility. On April 23, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered Pakistan’s growth forecast for FY25 to 2.6%, down from the 3% projected earlier this year. This downgrade was largely attributed to the broader geopolitical instability and its potential impact on trade, investment, and regional confidence. The IMF also warned that Pakistan's inflation could rise, further straining its fragile economy. In addition to the IMF’s outlook, the World Bank painted a grim picture of the country’s growth prospects, pointing to stagnant agriculture, declining industrial activity, and a sluggish services sector as key challenges.

Market Sentiment Deteriorates Amid Growing Uncertainty

The timing of the market crash couldn’t have been worse for Pakistan, as the economy was already reeling from structural challenges. The country had just begun showing signs of recovery after a prolonged economic crisis, but the shockwaves of the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent diplomatic fallout have set back investor sentiment. Analysts from Arif Habib Limited and Chase Securities noted that the KSE-100’s sharp drop was directly tied to concerns over escalating India-Pakistan tensions, combined with the country’s fragile economic environment. As markets digested the news of India’s military and diplomatic actions, panic selling became widespread.

Furthermore, analysts emphasised that the geopolitical risks were not the only factors driving the market downturn. The broader context of Pakistan’s economic struggles, such as rising inflation, external debt pressure, and the need for urgent structural reforms, has intensified the negative sentiment. Global credit rating agencies, such as Fitch, have also raised red flags over Pakistan’s fiscal policy, particularly its reliance on IMF loans and the challenges of implementing long-overdue reforms. As a result, the PSX experienced a significant sell-off, with many analysts warning that the worst may not yet be over for Pakistan’s financial markets.

