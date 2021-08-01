Tokyo [Japan] August 1(ANI): Tokyo reported 3,058 new COVID-19 cases, amid the ongoing Summer Olympic 2020 in the capital city, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced on Sunday.

The daily tally topped 3,000 for the fifth consecutive day, indicating that infections are spreading at a faster rate, NHK world reported.

"Six critical cases have been reported in last 24 hours bringing the overall tally to 101," Tokyo officials said.

A day earlier, the Tokyo Olympics organising committee confirmed 21 more COVID-19 cases related to the Games, but none of them are athletes. The 21 new infections have taken the total Games-related infections to 241.

Of the daily total, 14 were contractors and seven games-linked officials, confirmed the Tokyo Olympics organising committee.

The figures of the committee do not include those announced by central and local governments in Japan.

As of Thursday (July 29), 40,558 people from overseas had arrived in Japan to take part in the Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)