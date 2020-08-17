Washington [US], August 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the United States has surpassed 170,000, while the number of cases has exceeded 5.4 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University database.

Per the university's data, 170,019 people have died from the disease in the US. The overall COVID-19 tally is currently 5,401,167.

Meanwhile, there have been more than 21.5 million cases worldwide since the beginning of the outbreak, along with a death toll of more than 773,000. (ANI/Sputnik)

