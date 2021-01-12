Kathmandu, Jan 12 (PTI) Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will travel to India on Thursday on a three-day visit during which he will attend the Sixth Meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission and discuss the entire gamut of relations, including COVID-19 cooperation and boundary, with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. By Shirish B Pradhan

US re-designates Cuba as 'state sponsor of terrorism'

Washington: The Trump administration has re-designated Cuba as a "state sponsor of terrorism", reversing an Obama-era decision days ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

FBI warns 'armed protests' being planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington DC

Washington: The FBI has warned that it has received intelligence that "armed protests" were being planned at all 50 US state capitols and in Washington DC in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, leading to fears of more deadly violence by extremists supporting outgoing President Donald Trump. By Lalit K Jha

Trump issues emergency declaration in Washington DC

Washington: US President Donald Trump has issued an emergency declaration for the national capital here ahead of his successor Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, amidst threat perception to the event by federal agencies. By Lalit K Jha

Antonio Guterres to seek second five-year term as UN Secretary-General

United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he will be seeking a second five-year term as chief of the world organisation. By Yoshita Singh

US House to vote on Trump impeachment on Wednesday

Washington: The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives would vote on the impeachment of outgoing President Donald Trump on Wednesday on charges of inciting his supporters to carry out a violent attack on the Capitol Hill last week. By Lalit K Jha

WHO experts to directly fly to Wuhan to probe COVID-19 origins amid virus spike in China

Beijing: A 10-member team of WHO experts assigned to probe the origins of COVID-19 will directly fly from Singapore to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December 2019, amid a resurgence of the deadly disease in several cities close to Beijing, prompting lockdowns. By K J M Varma

Nepal will not compromise on sovereign equality in its engagement with either India or China: PM Oli

Kathmandu: Ahead of the Nepalese foreign minister's visit to New Delhi during which his talks are likely to be centered on the border row, Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that his country will not compromise on sovereign equality in its engagement with either India or China.

Vijaya Gadde: The Indian-American lawyer at the forefront of Trump's Twitter ban

New York: When Twitter permanently suspended the account of Donald Trump, the microblogging giant's top lawyer, Indian-American Vijaya Gadde, was at the forefront of the unprecedented decision following the attempted insurrection of the US Capitol by supporters of the outgoing President. By Yoshita Singh

US Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigns over Capitol Hill violence

Washington: Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has resigned over the storming of the US Capitol by outgoing President Donald Trump's supporters. By Lalit K Jha

Facebook to remove content containing 'stop the steal' phrase

Washington: Facebook has announced that it would remove all the contents from its platform that contain the phrase "stop the seal", which is being used by the supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump to allege election fraud. By Lalit K Jha

FGN50 VIRUS-UK-JOHNSON-RIDE UK PM's 7-mile bike ride defended as action on lockdown breaches toughens

London: Downing Street on Tuesday defended UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cycle ride in east London over the weekend, around seven miles away from his central London office-cum-residence, and insisted he had not breached the COVID-19 lockdown rules which allow for one daily form of exercise but require people to “stay local”. By Aditi Khanna

UN: COVID-19 herd immunity unlikely in 2021 despite vaccines

Geneva: The World Health Organization's chief scientist warned that even as numerous countries start rolling out vaccination programs to stop COVID-19, herd immunity is highly unlikely this year. (AP)

FGN47 INDONESIA-2NLD PLANE Divers recover 'black box' from crashed Indonesia plane

Jakarta: Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

