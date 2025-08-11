Lahore [Pakistan], August 11 (ANI): After an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on the track near Spezand Station in Quetta, Pakistan Railways (PR) on Sunday said train operations from Quetta will resume once security clearance is obtained, ARY News reported.

A PR spokesperson said that passengers would be transported back to Quetta in the meantime.

Following the incident, Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said, "Terrorists' cowardly acts cannot weaken our resolve."

The explosion near Quetta's Spezand Station has caused significant disruptions to train services. An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated on the track, derailing five coaches of the 39-Up Jaffar Express, which was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, as per ARY News.

Rescue teams from PR and security agencies quickly reached the site, and all passengers aboard the train remained safe.

According to ARY News, the blast occurred when Jaffar Express was passing by the area, injuring one passenger, according to a railway official.

Meanwhile, the Railways Minister on Sunday said that owing to poor security conditions, train operations will be suspended in Balochistan for some days.

Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi has stated that the Peshawar to Quetta Jaffar Express service will remain suspended from August 10 to 13, while the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express from Quetta will remain suspended from August 11 to 14.

According to the railway minister, the Karachi to Quetta Bolan Mail's operation has been suspended from August 10 to 15.

He said the train operation from Quetta will be resumed after the issuance of the security clearance.

Earlier, Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express, carrying 440 passengers, was attacked on March 11, and several persons were taken hostage in the ambush, prompting a two-day security operation to neutralise the threat and rescue the captives. (ANI)

