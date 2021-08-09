Mexico City, Aug 9 (AP) Tropical Storm Kevin continued its advance over the open eastern Pacific on Monday, and forecasters said it was no direct threat to land.

The US National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was centered about 445 miles (720 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It was heading to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

Also Read | Afghanistan: Roadside Blast in Balkh Province, 1 Civilian Killed, 3 Injured.

Wind shear was restraining the storm from strengthening significantly and it was no longer forecast to reach hurricane status.

But the hurricane center said it was kicking up swells affecting the Mexican coast. (AP)

Also Read | Alibaba Fires Manager Accused of Sexual Assault, China's E-Commerce Company Pledges To Strengthen Its Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)