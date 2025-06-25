Washington, Jun 24 (AP) The Trump administration is providing USD30 million to an Israeli-backed group distributing food in Gaza, a US official said Tuesday.

The request is the first known US government funding for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's aid distribution efforts amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic issue involving a controversial aid programme, confirmed that the US authorised the funding.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the American-led group had asked the Trump administration for the initial funding so it can continue its aid operation, which has been criticised by the UN, humanitarian groups and others. (AP)

