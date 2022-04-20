Nashville (US), Apr 20 (AP) Tennessee Republican officials have removed three congressional hopefuls from the GOP primary ballot, including one candidate backed by former President Donald Trump.

The late Tuesday night decision by the Tennessee Republican Party was a long awaited result of months of debate over Morgan Ortagus, Trump's former State Department spokesperson, entering Nashville's open 5th Congressional District race.

Also Read | WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Extradition Case Sent to UK Minister Priti Patel.

Even with Trump's endorsement, some Republicans criticized the selection after pointing out that she had just recently moved to the state and did not know the region or its voters.

Tennessee's Republican-controlled Legislature had sought to nudge Ortagus and others off the ballot by imposing residency requirements on most U.S. House and Senate candidates. However, that attempt fizzled after the state's election office told The Associated Press the legislation — which Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee allowed to go into effect without his signature earlier this month — would not apply retroactively to candidates who had already met the qualifications.

Also Read | Norway is Open to 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot to People Over 80.

That left the decision up to the state Republican Party, who had received challenges over the voting records of Ortagus, as well as video producer Robby Starbuck and small business owner Baxter Lee. Party officials had until Thursday to decide whether to keep the candidates on the August primary ballot.

Tennessee GOP chairman Scott Golden did not immediately respond to request for comment from the AP.

In a statement, Ortagus said she was “deeply disappointed” in the GOP executive committee's decision.

"As I have said all along, I believe that voters in Middle Tennessee should pick their representative — not establishment party insiders,” she said. “Our team is evaluating the options before us.”

Meanwhile, Starbuck tweeted out a short video with dark music that simply said “war” shortly after the party's decision was revealed.

“In Cuba they have sham elections where the party decides which candidates are allowed to run. That's what we have in Tennessee now thanks to the State Executive Committee,” he later said in a Wednesday statement. “My family didn't come from Cuba just to watch America become Cuba. Not without a fight. Freedom matters.”

Officials with Baxter Lee's campaign did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Meanwhile, Republican state Sen. Frank Niceley — they key sponsor of the legislation that sought to boot Ortagus and others off the ballot — told NBC News that only Jewish members of Trump's family will care about Ortagus getting kicked out of the primary. Ortagus is Jewish.

“I don't think Trump cares one way or the other,” Niceley said, who is supporting former House Speaker Beth Harwell in the open congressional race. “I think Jared Kushner — he's Jewish, she's Jewish — I think Jared will be upset. Ivanka will be upset. I don't think Trump cares.”

Niceley had recently sparked national criticism after seemingly praising Adolf Hitler on the Senate floor while discussing a homelessness bill.

Ortagus responded that Niceley should be “ashamed of his repeated anti-Semitic rhetoric.”

“I will condemn anyone who traffics in this hate-mongering,” she said in a statement. “Senator Niceley's repulsive words could not be more clear in disparaging the Jewish people. This racism cannot stand.”

The deep Republican field for the 5th District now includes Harwell, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles and retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead.

The flurry of candidates have set their sights on Tennessee's freshly drawn 5th District after Republican redistricting this year. The seat became open after Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper announced he would not seek reelection rather than run in a district that carved up Nashville, favoring Republicans in each of the three seats and making it impossible for him to win any of them, in his view.

On the Democratic side, state Sen. Heidi Campbell is seeking the 5th District seat. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)