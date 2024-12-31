Washington DC [US], December 31 (ANI): US President-elect Donald Trump has expressed his support to entrepreneur and aide Elon Musk, over his recent statements on the contributions of immigrants to the United States.

Musk had emphasised the value of hard-working individuals from all races, creeds, and nationalities who have contributed to the nation, urging Americans to preserve the country's identity as a land of freedom and opportunity.

Musk in a post stated, "Anyone of any race, creed or nationality - who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect. America is the land of freedom and opportunity. Fight with every fiber of your being to keep it that way!"

Showing his support for Musk, the President-elect reposted the Tesla CEO's post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Two days earlier, Trump had expressed his support for the H-1B visa programme and acknowledged frequently using it for his own properties, calling it a "great programme," according to a report by the New York Post.

Calling it a "great programme," the President-elect said he has "always" been in its favour.

"I've always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That's why we have them," Trump said in a telephonic interview with the New York Post.

He added, "I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great programme."

Notably, during Trump's first term, the administration imposed restrictions on H-1B visas, citing concerns over "abuse" and "economic strain."

Trump's remarks on H-1B visas came after a major divide emerged within his MAGA team in the United States, as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy who advocated for the expansion of the visa program for 'highly skilled workers' faced heavy backlash from within the President-elect's base.

Musk and Ramaswamy -- both foreign origin leaders heading Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) -- reignited the debate on H-1B visas, while reflecting a divide over immigration policy as Trump prepares to assume office. (ANI)

