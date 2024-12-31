New Year’s Eve is just a day away, and the first day of New Year 2025 is only two days away. People around the world are preparing for the celebrations to ring in the new year in style. Across various countries and cities, unique traditions and customs mark the occasion. But one iconic and common way to welcome the new year is with spectacular fireworks. Australian cities also host impressive fireworks displays, with the Sydney Opera House fireworks being one of the most iconic. If you cannot make it in person, you can view the live fireworks below. Here’s everything you need to know about the celebrations. New Year's Eve Ball Drop 2024 Live Streaming From New York's Times Square: Know Date, Timing and Where To Watch Live Telecast of Times Square Ball Drop Celebrations.

Sydney Opera House New Year’s Eve Fireworks Date

The Sydney Opera House New Year’s Eve fireworks will take place on December 31, 2024, and midnight on January 1, 2025.

Sydney Opera House New Year’s Eve Fireworks Timing

The fireworks above the Sydney Harbour Bridge will take place at 09:00 PM AEDT, which is 03:30 PM IST and at midnight in Sydney.

Sydney New Year Fireworks Live Stream

The New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Sydney Opera House offer one of the most breathtaking settings to ring in the new year. The celebrations will kick off at 08:30 PM AEDT with vibrant pylon projections and lighting effects illuminating the Sydney Harbour Bridge. At 09:00 PM AEDT, the first round of fireworks will light up the night sky. At 11:45 PM AEDT, there will be a live sing along with Robbie Williams, which will lead to the countdown to 2025. Then, at midnight, a spectacular fireworks show will light up the entire area, marking the official start of the New Year 2025. Happy New Year 2025 Photos, Greetings and WhatsApp Status Video: Wishes, Facebook Messages, SMS and Images To Share on New Year's Eve and First Day of the Year.

This year's New Year's Eve fireworks above the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge promise to be spectacular, unique, and unforgettable. Be sure to catch the live stream if you cannot attend in person.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).