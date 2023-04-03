West Palm Beach, Apr 3 (AP) Former President Donald Trump left Florida Monday on a flight to New York, where he is to be arraigned on Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

Trump's personal plane took off from Palm Beach International Airport early Monday afternoon. He was expected to arrive at LaGuardia Airport later in the day before heading to Trump Tower.

Trump, the first former US president to be charged with a crime, is scheduled to appear in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday on charges of falsifying business records. (AP)

