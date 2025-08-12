Washington, DC [US], August 12 (ANI): President Donald Trump said that he is placing the Washington, DC's Metropolitan Police Department "under federal control" and deploying the National Guard to the city, saying the move is aimed at restoring order in the nation's capital, CNN reported.

While addressing the White House briefing, Trump said, "I'm officially invoking section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, you know what that is, and placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control."

Trump invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which allows the president to take control of the police department for 48 hours in emergencies.

Further, Trump told reporters that his actions come as "something's out of control, but we're going to put it in control very quickly, like we did on the southern border."

Trump also announced the deployment of National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement, as per CNN.

"I'm deploying the National Guard to help reestablish law, order and public safety in Washington, DC, and they're going to be allowed to do their job properly," Trump added.

According to CNN, the Home Rule Act of 1973 allows the president to take control of the city's police for 48 hours if he "determines that special conditions of an emergency nature exist," which requires the department's use for federal purposes. The president can retain control of the department for a longer period if he notifies the chairs and ranking members of the congressional committees that handle legislative matters pertaining to DC. Any request for control over the city's police department for over 30 days must be passed into law.

According to CNN, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass criticised Trump's decision, calling it "unsettling" and an "overreach of presidential powers."

"You don't deploy the armed forces because of people's feelings. That is just inappropriate. If the statistics say that crime is down, then why would you do that? Because people feel afraid," she said.

Bass added, "I don't think you just shove the statistics in folks, but you do other things to make them feel safe. You don't use the military to help people feel better." (ANI)

