Washington, Feb 26 (AP) US President Donald Trump convened the meeting along with billionaire Elon Musk, who is not a Cabinet member.

Many of Trump's top picks have been confirmed by the Senate.

Musk, a senior adviser who's leading an effort shrink the federal government, didn't require confirmation.

“We're gonna solve a lot of problems,” Trump said at the top of the meeting.

Trump invited Musk to speak first at the meeting, saying his cost-cutting work “seems to be of great interest to everyone.” He said there were many Americans who have “such admiration” for the mass firings and government cuts Musk is leading.

Musk, as he has in the past, described himself as simple “tech support” for the government, saying “it's ironic, but it's true.”

Cabinet members were asked if they were happy with Musk a few minutes into the meeting. Musk started to answer the question. But Trump interjected and said he might want to let Cabinet members answer, before joking that if anyone disagreed, he might “throw them out.” (AP)

