Peshawar, Nov 7 (PTI) A TTP commander was killed in a search operation by Pakistani security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan on Monday, officials said.

The militant identified as Liaqat was involved in several attacks in Peshawar and surrounding areas, they said.

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan Says Long March To Achieve Target ‘No Matter What The Circumstances’.

He was a commander of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), they said.

Liaqat was killed during a search operation in the Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

Also Read | Philippines Lifts Ban on Sending Workers, Including Maids and Construction Workers, to Saudi Arabia.

During the search operation, helicopters of the counter-terrorism department also shelled suspected militant hideouts. Local officials from the area said a security official succumbed to injuries and an officer was injured during the operation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)