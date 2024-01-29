Turkish police outside the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church after the shooting (Source: Reuters)

Ankara [Turkey], January 29 (ANI): One person was killed after two masked gunmen opened fire during a service at a church in Istanbul on Sunday, Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on X, CNN reported.

The incident occurred in Sariyer's Buyukdere neighbourhood at around 11:40 am local time while the Santa Maria Church was holding a Sunday service, as per the Turkish Interior Minister.

The minister added that a "large-scale investigation" has been launched and authorities are trying to find the two attackers.

"We strongly condemn this vile attack," the minister said, as per CNN.

The attack's motive is not yet known.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said no one was injured in the attack, which targeted one person.

The attack has been condemned by Turkey's Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc who said the Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor and two other public prosecutors had been assigned to investigate the incident.

"Efforts continue to identify and capture the suspects who carried out the attack. The investigation is being carried out in a multifaceted and meticulous manner," Tunc added, according to CNN.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish security forces with "all their resources" have been mobilised.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

