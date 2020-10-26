Ankara [Turkey], October 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey confirmed 2,017 new COVID-19 patients on Sunday, raising the total diagnosed patients to 361,801.

Meanwhile, 72 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,799, the Turkish Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Turkish health professionals conducted 112,215 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 13,217,888.

In addition, 1,297 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 314,390 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,744.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share

China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

