Ankara, Jan 25 (AP) Turkiye published a measure approving Sweden's membership in NATO in an official gazette on Thursday, finalising the ratification that brings the previously nonaligned country a step closer to joining the military alliance.

Hungary now remains the only NATO ally not to have ratified Sweden's accession.

Turkiye's parliament endorsed Sweden's accession in a vote Tuesday. The ruling party said the Nordic country's tougher stance on Kurdish militants was key to winning approval.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also previously has linked the ratification to Turkiye's desire to buy fighter jets from the United States. (AP)

