Hong Kong, June 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Honk Kong police have arrested a prominent barrister and member of the group behind the special administrative region's annual vigil to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown on June 4, 1989, along with a delivery person, on suspicion of promoting the banned assembly, media reported on Friday.

Thousands of police officers were deployed on Friday to enforce a ban on protests and gatherings, including the traditional candlelight vigil across the city, to commemorate the tragedy.

Chow Hang-tung, the vice-chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, and a 20-year-old person named Cheung, were arrested over their social media posts, which the police deemed as advertising for an unauthorized assembly, the HKFP news website reported, citing Senior Superintendent Terry Law.

Hong Kong used to hold events in memory of victims of the student protests that erupted in Beijing on April 15, 1989, and culminated on June 4 when violent clashes claimed over 200 lives and left hundreds injured.

Last year, the police banned the vigil for the first time in 30 years in light of protests in Hong Kong over Beijing's plans to adopt a new security legislation, while officially citing the need to follow social distancing measures and health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

