Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Two policemen were killed after unknown people attacked them in the Bannu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday night, reported local media.

According to an official, a contingent of police launched a search for the attackers following the incident, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Further, three people were killed over an old enmity in the Lakki Marwat district of the province on Saturday.

According to the police, two of the victims died on the spot while the other succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, reported the media outlet. (ANI)

