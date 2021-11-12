Kabul [Afghanistan], November 12 (ANI): Two suspects have been detained in connection with a blast explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, local media reported on Friday.

"The two perpetrators of the blast at a mosque in ... Nangarhar province have been detained," the office regional governor's office said on Friday.

Also Read | Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Shares; Stock Drops in Early Trading.

The probe into the blast is ongoing, the authorities were quoted as saying by the Russian news agency.

At least three people were killed and 15 people were injured in a blast that took place on Friday in Nangarhar, Khaama Press News Agency reported.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2021: Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse of Century To Take Place On November 19; Check Details Here.

Locals said that the blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a mosque during prayers at the Shadal Mosque. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)