Dubai [UAE], March 23 (ANI/WAM): The 21st edition of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship, held in the Dubai Trade Center, began today, Friday, with the participation of 205 horses from 15 countries competing in 14 categories, for financial prizes worth USD 4 million.

The first day of the tournament included 9 rounds, including 7 qualifying rounds, starting with a round for fillies aged less than a year, then colts aged less than a year, followed by a round for fillies aged one year, which is divided into two sections "A" and "B", then a round for fillies aged two years. The race for fillies is 3 years old, the race for mares is 4-6 years old, and the race for mares is 7-9 years old. The first day's competitions concluded with the race for mares ages 10 years and above.

From the first day, 21 horses qualified for the six final "main rounds" tournaments scheduled to be held on Sunday at the end of the tournament.

The first results of the opening day were that the filly "Dari Roy" of the Dubai Arabian Horse Stud led the race for yearling fillies, section (A), in which 12 fillies participated, achieving 92.17 points, and with the same balance of points, the filly "Al-Aryam Hurriya" by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun finished. Bin Hamad Al Nahyan came in second place, then the filly "Al-Aryam Obour" from Al-Aryam Arabian Stables came in third place with 91.33 points, and all three of them qualified for the One-Year-Old Fillies Championship, which will be held on Sunday, the closing day of the tournament.

In the race for one-year-old fillies, Section (B), 10 fillies participated, one withdrew, and the filly "Shamkha Al-Hawajer" owned by Abdullah Thamer Nasser Al-Mutraf Al-Humaidi won first place with a score of 91.75 points, and was followed in second place by "Al-Aryam Ola" by Al-Aryam Arabian Stables with a score of 91.25. The filly "Nasayem Al-Ezz" from Al-Ezz Stud for Arabian Horses came in third place with 91.08 points, and all three of them qualified for the one-year-old filly championship on Sunday.As for the two unqualified races, the filly "Ajeeba Al-Badayer" by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi won first place in the race for fillies at the age of less than one year, and the filly Maha Al Fuhaid, owned by Abdullah Saeed Dalham Al-Hajri, came in second place, and the filly "MK Ghazal," owned by Mohsen Hussein Amara won third place, while the colt "Farid Al Hamidiyah," owned by Ali Muhammad Issa Bushhab Al Suwaidi, won first place in the category of colts less than a year old, second place was won by "Rabi Al Ezz" by Al Ezz Stud for Arabian Horses, and third place was "A.L.A Mashhour." King Abdul Rahman Al Abdouli.Tomorrow, Saturday's competitions will include 7 qualifying rounds, starting with two rounds for first-year colts "A" and "B", two-year-old colts, and three-year-old colts. The championship moves to stallions from 4 to 6 years old and stallions from 7 to 9 years old, and the final round. For stallions aged 10 years and over.

Qusay Obaidullah, General Director of the tournament, confirmed that the 21st edition is characterized by a special and distinctive character, as it is the first time the match is held during the month of Ramadan, in addition to holding its competitions at night, which doubled its distinction and increased the demand for participation in it, as evidenced by the participation of 205 horses, including 6 world champion horses. In addition to 50 horses who have previously won local and international championships,he added: "The local participation in this edition is large and influential, and we have a number of purebred Arabian horses capable of competing for the lead in the six championships."

He explained that the exhibition accompanying the current edition of the tournament is different from previous exhibitions, as it is a market and a local commercial platform, including 16 companies, to display the latest products and technologies in the field of horses and equestrianism. (ANI/WAM)

