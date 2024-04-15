Dubai [UAE], April 15 (ANI/WAM): The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) concluded its Move for MS initiative, which ran throughout the holy month of Ramadan, coinciding with MS Awareness Month.

The initiative aimed to support people living with MS by encouraging participation in inclusive sports and physical activities. 2,900 individuals in the UAE participated in the community challenge, including those employed by Move for MS' corporate partners. Participants collectively contributed 426,526,815 steps, which is equivalent to 296,693 kilometres. This equates to walking the circumference of the Earth seven times.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the NMSS, Director-General of Emirates Drug Establishment, and Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant program at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), said, "As the 'Move for MS' initiative draws to a close, I am immensely grateful to the UAE community's response and strong show of solidarity. Together, we have made significant strides in raising awareness and garnering much-needed support for people living with MS. The success of this initiative underscores the power of community and the importance of standing united in our mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by MS."

Several high-profile government and corporate organisations participated in the Move for MS initiative, including Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), ADQ, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Ma'an, and Lulu Group. These partners played a pivotal role in encouraging their employees to participate, resulting in the involvement of nearly 1000 employees from all participating entities.

The 'Move for MS' campaign was supported by fitness partners Inspire Sports, YogaOne Studio, Motion Cycling, Chapter Studio, The Bridge Wellness Hub, Seven Wellness Club, Breathes Wellness, Pilatiq Fitness Studio, and CRANK Fitness. The studios and gyms generously donated proceeds from designated classes to support NMSS initiatives.

At the heart of the Move for MS initiative is the overarching goal of empowerment through movement and community solidarity for people with MS. This objective aligns with NMSS' mission of raising awareness, promoting understanding, and dispelling misconceptions surrounding MS while also securing essential funds for ongoing support and research efforts.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, unpredictable condition of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and spinal cord. The cause of MS is unknown. Around 19 in every 100,000 people are affected by MS in the UAE. Females are twice as likely to have MS. 67 per cent of women vs 33 per cent of men. (ANI/WAM)

