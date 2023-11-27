Sharjah [UAE], November 27 (ANI/WAM): Air Arabia announced the launch of a new route to the enchanting island of Phuket, Thailand, from Sharjah.

The non-stop flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Phuket International Airport with a frequency of four weekly flights starting from 15th December, providing travellers with more convenient options to explore one of the most famous destinations in Southeast Asia.

Also Read | Bird Flu Outbreak in Japan: Country Culls 40,000 Birds After First Spread Avian Flu of Season Reported.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, stated, "We are glad to introduce Phuket as the latest addition to our growing network, which will further expand our footprint in the Thai market. This new route reflects our commitment to providing our customers with diverse travel options, connecting them to marvellous destinations worldwide while continuously offering seamless connectivity, convenience, and an unparalleled air travel experience." (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)