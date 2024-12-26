Al Dhafra [UAE], December 26 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority will host the second edition of the Al Wathba Dates Festival from 10th January to 28th February 2025 in the Al Wathba region of Abu Dhabi as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

The festival is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Also Read | US Lawmaker Expresses Concerns Over MBK Partners Ltd's Takeover Bid for Korea Zinc.

The festival will feature 12 competitions for date packaging (both with and without additives) across six varieties: Khalas, Fard, Dabbas Boumaan, Shishi, and Zamli.

A total of 120 prizes worth over AED2 million will be awarded. Additionally, a traditional market will showcase shops dedicated to dates and related industries and outlets offering agricultural tools and palm seedlings.

Also Read | Bapsi Sidhwa Dies in US: Renowned Author Known for Her Novel 'Ice Candy Man' Passes Away at the Age 86 in Houston.

The festival aims to raise awareness of the importance of palm trees, which aligns with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for the sustainable cultivation of palms. It also seeks to encourage the production and marketing of dates and related industries, while supporting initiatives that enhance food security and ensure its long-term sustainability.

The Al Wathba Dates Festival attracts enthusiasts and visitors of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in the Al Wathba region, serving as a specialised platform for marketing and selling both Emirati and international dates and their derivatives.

Beyond preserving the UAE's agricultural heritage, the festival promotes the exchange of expertise between farmers from around the world on advanced farming techniques, palm tree care, and authentic Emirati traditions.(ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)