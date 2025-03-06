New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India, hosted a Ramadan Iftar celebration at the UAE Embassy in New Delhi in the holy month of Ramadan.

The event, attended by senior dignitaries, diplomats, government officials, and business leaders, highlighted the deep cultural ties and longstanding friendship between the UAE and India.

During the Iftar, Ambassador Alshaali emphasised the values of peace and harmony that underpin relations between the UAE and India, as well as the significance of the Holy Month of Ramadan as a time of unity and reflection, according to official statement.

"It is a pleasure to welcome so many friends and colleagues to the UAE Embassy in New Delhi's annual Iftar celebration. Events like these reinforce the shared values of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect that transcend borders and faiths. Through its bilateral relationship with India, the UAE is committed to promoting cross-cultural collaboration and inter-societal understanding. It is upon these foundations that our ties have continued to flourish across all areas," Ambassador Alshaali said.

The event featured a traditional Iftar meal, showcasing the rich cultural flavours of both nations. Guests were also given the opportunity to engage directly with the UAE Ambassador to India on a wide range of important topics, including the political, economic, investment, and cultural partnership between the UAE and India.

Underpinned by frequent high-level visits, close collaboration, and key initiatives such as the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), bilateral ties between the UAE and India have flourished.

Significant strides continue to be made in deepening the economic, investment, and trade partnership between the two countries.

Since the signing of the CEPA in February 2022, bilateral trade has nearly doubled from USD 43.3 billion in 2020-21 to USD 83.7 billion in 2023-24. Over the first ten months of 2024-25, total bilateral trade reached USD 80.5 billion.

Notably, the CEPA has been critical in supporting non-oil trade between the two countries. Non-oil trade reached USD 57.8 billion in 2023-24, underlining that the UAE and India are on track to reach the target of achieving USD 100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030.

These figures have reinforced the UAE's position as India's second-largest export market, third-largest trading partner, and fourth-largest investor. (ANI)

