Sharjah [UAE], August 9 (ANI/WAM): Devon Henry Scott, a seasoned American professional with a diverse background in basketball across America, Europe, and Asia, has signed with Sharjah Basketball for the upcoming season.

A 12-year career includes playing in various leagues, including the Canadian and Italian basketball leagues. His selection was based on his expertise, compatibility with the team's style, and experience in competitive leagues.

Also Read | Anti-LGBTQ Law: World Bank Says No New Funding to Uganda Over Anti-Gay Law.

The contract was signed in the presence of Adnan Al Khayyal, a member of the team's supervisory staff.

The team aims for positive results in the upcoming season and has also begun training sessions to enhance team cohesion. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Down With Cancer, 10-Year-Old Girl 'Marries' Childhood Sweetheart 12 Days Before Dying of Leukemia in US.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)