Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 26 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli Minister of National Security, under the protection of the Israeli police, which is considered provocative and an incitement against Muslims, as well as an act of extremism.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE's firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque, and halt serious and provocative violations taking place there.

Furthermore, the Ministry emphasised the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites in accordance with international law and the historical status, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration that manages the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Qubbat Al Sakhrah (Dome of the Rock), and the surrounding courtyards.

The Ministry also warned against the serious repercussions of the storming and continuous violations committed at Al-Aqsa Mosque in light of regional tensions. The UAE called upon Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region, affirming the UAE's categorical rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy threatening further escalation.

Moreover, the Ministry called on the international community to intensify all regional and international efforts to find a serious political horizon that achieves comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, and fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish an independent sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy. (ANI/WAM)

