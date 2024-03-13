Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 13 (ANI/WAM): Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has revealed that DEWA made a significant achievement in improving electricity and water production efficiency, with a 41.73 per cent increase in 2023 compared to 2006.

This equates to a cumulative reduction of 92.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions between 2006 and 2023, equivalent to planting the 484 million trees required to absorb this CO2 emission.

"At DEWA, we are committed to achieving the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai's position as a global hub for clean energy and a green economy. We emphasise enhancing energy and water production efficiency through innovation and continuous upgrades to our production plants, as well as deploying cutting-edge technologies across all our facilities and projects. These efforts have led to a 41.73 per cent increase in electricity and water production efficiency in 2023 compared to 2006, resulting in significant reductions in carbon emissions and substantial financial savings," said Al Tayer.

Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation (Power & Water) at DEWA, explained that DEWA produces electricity and water using co-generation technology. Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG) harness waste heat from gas turbines to generate additional electricity and provide thermal energy for the water desalination process.

DEWA employs an innovative hybrid system for water desalination plants, integrating various technologies such as Multi-Stage Flashing (MSF) and Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO), ensuring optimal efficiency throughout the plant's lifecycle and minimising costs.

DEWA regularly develops operation and maintenance modes to enhance efficiency further. It also collaborates with original equipment manufacturers to undertake gas turbine upgrades, improving their efficiency, performance, and reliability. (ANI/WAM)

