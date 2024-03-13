Florida, March 13: A tragic incident unfolded in Florida, USA, where a 27-year-old student from Telangana, India, Venkataramana Pittala, lost his life in a jet-ski accident. Pittala, originally from Kazipet, Telangana, was pursuing his master’s degree in health informatics at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

According to a TOI report, the accident occurred on March 9th at the Fury Playground near Wisteria Island. Along with Pittala, a 14-year-old boy was also involved in the accident but fortunately survived unharmed. Australia: Indian Girl Falls Into Waterfall While Trekking at Yanbacoochie Falls With Friends, Dies.

Pittala, who had moved to the US for higher education after earning his bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy from the NTR University of Health Sciences in Andhra Pradesh, was set to graduate in May. To support his final rites in India, his friends have started a fundraising campaign on “gofundme”. US: Indian-American Couple, Twin Sons Found Dead at Their Home in California.

“During this difficult time, we urgently seek your support to raise funds to send his body to his family for his final rites and other expenses and burdens. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant impact during this challenging period,” B Sajan, the organiser of the page said.

This incident marks the eighth reported death of an Indian student in the US this year, highlighting a concerning trend.

Earlier last month, an Indian-origin family, including their 4-year-old twin boys, were found dead at their home in California with the police investigating the case as a murder-suicide. The victims were identified by the friends as Anand Sujith Henry, his wife Alice Priyanka, and their 4-year-old twin boys.

