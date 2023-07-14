Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], July 14 (ANI/WAM): Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation’s (ENEC) joint venture operating and maintenance subsidiary Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), has announced its first Diploma in Nuclear Technology (DNT) to equip the next generation of climate change leaders with the skills and training needed to work at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

Nawah is committed to Emiratisation as part of its efforts to develop a sustainable nuclear energy industry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The programme will be delivered at ENEC headquarters and at the Barakah Plant in the Al Dhafra Region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The DNT is a 24-month, entry-level programme for high-performing students. The programme is aimed to encourage, support and nurture the next generation of UAE Nationals to discover and pursue a career as nuclear professionals. The first intake of high school graduates will begin their training in September 2023 and following successful completion of the training and assessment program, will become Local Operators at Barakah.

Students will develop their knowledge and understanding of the science and engineering fundamentals and nuclear plant systems required to undertake the Local Operators' roles at Barakah.

Engineer Ali Al Hammadi, the Chief Executive Officer of Nawah, said, “We are committed to operating the Barakah Plant according to the highest level of excellence and efficiency, by well-trained operations teams. Through the DNT, our trainees will develop knowledge and understanding of nuclear energy and the vital role played by local operators in supporting clean energy generation. Equally important to our commitment to safe operations is our commitment to developing our UAE national workforce."

"This program is an excellent opportunity for bright young high school graduates to come and receive high-quality training to become part of one of the most important industries for clean electricity generation, which is key to growing the Net Zero economy. It is important for us that we provide training opportunities that cater for the range of talents and educational levels in the UAE, and this inclusive approach will certainly add to the richness and diversity of skills we have across our teams,” he added.

The Barakah Plant will continue to provide highly specialised jobs over its operating lifespan, of at least 60 years, enabling thousands of UAE Nationals to develop long-term careers in the industry. As ENEC now looks to pursue opportunities in advanced technologies and clean molecule generation, further opportunities will become available to young UAE Nationals with the right skills and expertise to join the clean energy sector.

Playing a significant role in the UAE’s clean energy transition, the Barakah Plant is now one unit away from full-fleet operations and realising ENEC’s commitment to generating up to 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity demand. The first multi-unit operating Plant in the Arab World, Barakah already generates more than 80 per cent of Abu Dhabi Emirate’s clean electricity. (ANI/WAM)

