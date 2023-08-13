Dubai [UAE], August 13 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Police have revealed figures on smart transactions carried out during the first half of 2023 (H1 2023) at the “Suburban Police Points” located in Al Ayas, Hatta, and Al Lesaily within the emirate of Dubai.

Over the period, 3,488 smart transactions were conveniently and smartly processed without human intervention. These included lodging 615 reports and 210 criminal-related inquiries.

Also Read | DR Congo Violence: 10 Killed in Kinshasa As Intercommunal Clashes Worsens Over Land Rights and Taxes.

Major Saif Juma Al Kaabi, Acting Director of the Suburban Police Points, confirmed that the Suburban Police Points are part of Dubai Police's initiatives to establish new communication channels with community members residing in different residential areas.

"These points strive to ensure individual satisfaction, offer innovative and diverse services, and address the community's needs related to criminal and traffic matters 24/7 in the outskirts of Dubai, extending beyond the city centre. Consequently, they play a crucial role in enhancing security operations and improving community members' overall quality of life," he added.

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan's Party Vice Chairman Reacts to Kakar’s Selection as Caretaker PM, Says "an Elegant and Educated Man' .

Major Al Kaabi stated that the number of smart transactions processed through the Al Ayas Police Point reached 2,720, including 568 lodging reports and 172 criminal inquiries. Similarly, the number of smart transactions conducted through the Al Lesaily Police Point amounted to 498, with 34 lodging reports and 27 criminal queries. As for the Hatta Police Point, the total number of transactions reached 270, including 13 lodging reports and 11 criminal inquiries.

He pointed out that the Suburban Police Points provide a range of community-based and police services in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, and Chinese.

Major Al Kaabi further highlighted that, in addition to the smart services offered at the Suburban Police Points, dedicated police personnel are available round the clock to provide continuous assistance to the public, receiving their reports, feedback, and suggestions. “Specialised security patrols are deployed to reinforce safety and security, respond to emergencies, and ensure community happiness,” he continued.

He also reaffirmed the significant progress that Dubai Police has made in providing police services that exceed customer expectations. "This reflects the alignment of Dubai Police's goals with the government's vision to make Dubai the smartest city in the world. Through a smart system that is continuously updated to reflect the latest global standards, the Force provides customers with the best and highest service standards, ultimately improving the quality of life in the UAE," Al Kaabi concluded. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)