Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 12 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, in Abu Dhabi today.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them to serve mutual interests and support the prosperity of their peoples.

Also Read | Layoffs 2025: Paramount Global, Warner Bros Discovery, CNN and Other Media and Entertainment Giants To Announce Fresh Rounds of Layoffs This Year.

Sheikh Abdullah and Ablakwa also reviewed opportunities to boost joint cooperation in various vital sectors, including economy, trade, investment, and energy.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Ablakwa and highlighted the UAE's commitment to advancing cooperation with Ghana across broader and more diverse areas, supporting shared development goals and the prosperity of both peoples.

Also Read | US, China Sign Deal To Roll Back Tariffs From May 14 for 90 Days.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Abdulla Murad Al Mandoos, UAE Ambassador to Ghana. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)