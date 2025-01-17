Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 17 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates' unwavering stance against terrorism reflects its conviction that the fight against terrorist groups and their supporters is a collective battle for the survival of human civilisation.

The UAE has consistently stressed the necessity of rallying all international efforts to counter this grave threat to the security of nations and communities worldwide.

Also Read | US: Teacher Delivers Baby After Forcing Teenage Student for Sex in New Jersey, Child's Resemblance to Victim Takes Lid off Sexual Abuse.

The UAE was among the first nations to warn of the growing threat of terrorism many years ago, urging regional and global cooperation to confront and eliminate it. It has actively contributed to regional and international efforts to combat terrorism, demonstrating its commitment to promoting global peace and security.

The UAE's role in the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and its active participation in Operation Decisive Storm, launched in March 2015, are notable examples. UAE Armed Forces played a pivotal role in thwarting the plans of the Houthi terrorist militias to dominate Yemen and use it as a platform to threaten neighbouring countries and international maritime navigation through the control of the Gulf of Aden and the Bab Al Mandeb Strait.

Also Read | Abbe Pierre Sexual Violence: French Church Calls for Judicial Probe Into Abbe Pierre Following New Sex Abuse Allegations.

In addition to targeting the Houthis, UAE forces dealt significant blows to Al Qaeda and Daesh in Yemen, liberating numerous cities and areas from their control.

The UAE also played a critical role in securing the Gulf of Aden, the Bab Al Mandeb Strait, and the western coastal strip, which were strategic targets for the Arab Coalition. These secured areas were vital to counter the Houthis' ambitions to disrupt international navigation and threaten global trade routes through the Red Sea and Bab Al Mandeb.

Addressing Yemen's deteriorating humanitarian situation has been a top priority for the UAE. The country quickly established air and sea relief bridges to combat famine, poverty, and the collapse of health and education services caused by the war initiated by the Houthi militias.

The UAE implemented developmental programmes and emergency interventions to rebuild key infrastructure destroyed by the conflict. These efforts included combating epidemics such as cholera, dengue fever, and malaria, improving living conditions for impoverished families, and supporting vulnerable groups across Yemen, including areas under Houthi control.

Over the years, the UAE has actively participated in numerous regional and international coalitions to combat terrorism. One significant contribution was its 2014 inclusion in the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh. The UAE's active role in military operations against Daesh in Syria, alongside countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar, helped halt the group's expansion and prevented it from gaining control of additional territories in Iraq or elsewhere.

The UAE has also launched several regional and international initiatives to promote tolerance, moderation, and acceptance as alternatives to extremism and fanaticism. These include the establishment of Sawab Centre in July 2015, an interactive online messaging initiative supporting the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh.

In July 2014, the UAE launched the Muslim Council of Elders in Abu Dhabi, becoming the first independent international body aimed at fostering peace in the Islamic world. Additionally, the UAE established the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, one of the Islamic world's most prominent platforms addressing humanitarian and intellectual challenges arising from sectarian and ideological conflicts.

In December 2012, the UAE inaugurated the Hedayah - The International Centre of Excellence For Countering Extremism and Violent Extremism, which focuses on preventive measures. The centre collaborates with global partners to dissuade individuals from adopting radical ideologies or engaging in violent extremism and works to redirect those on the verge of such paths. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)