Paris, January 17: The French church has formally requested that prosecutors open an investigation into Abbé Pierre, a once-revered priest and humanitarian icon who died in 2007, following new revelations of sexual violence. Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the French Bishops' Conference, CEF, announced the move on Friday. "We must get to the bottom of the truth -- uncover any additional victims, accomplices, and failures to report these crimes," he told RMC radio.

Abbé Pierre, born Henri Grouès, was celebrated for his tireless work with the poor and for founding the Emmaüs movement, which aids the homeless and marginalised. However, his legacy is now being overshadowed by mounting allegations of abuse. A third report commissioned by Emmaüs and published earlier this week revealed nine new accusations of sexual violence, including the rape of a young boy. France Shocker: Man Rapes Daughter For Years, Offers Her to Strangers For Sex; Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail.

These latest revelations bring the total number of testimonies against Abbé Pierre to 33, identifying 57 potential victims, with incidents spanning the 1960s to the 2000s. The CEF also issued a statement on Friday highlighting the seriousness of the allegations and acknowledging its own past failings. It emphasised the need for judicial action to uncover the full extent of the abuse and any systemic silences that may have allowed it to persist.

"The justice system has the necessary tools to uncover the complete truth about the silences and non-disclosures that may have shielded Abbé Pierre," the statement read. De Moulins-Beaufort revealed that Catholic leadership had been aware of troubling concerns about Abbé Pierre as early as the 1950s.

"In the years 1955 to 1957, certain behaviours raised alarm. Attempts were made to limit his influence and send him to a clinic in Switzerland, but he managed to evade these measures," he told RMC. The latest revelations are based on two televised documentaries and reports by the consulting firm Egae, which paints a disturbing portrait of Abbé Pierre as someone who used his position and influence to abuse those who trusted him. France to Tighten Laws on Incest After Publication of Book Sparks Outrage across Country.

"With each report, we cross another threshold in understanding what Abbé Pierre may have done and the system he seemed to have constructed," de Moulins-Beaufort said. The CEF expressed solidarity with the victims and encouraged anyone impacted by Abbé Pierre's actions to come forward. Dedicated hotlines have been set up by the church and Emmaüs to provide support to the victims.