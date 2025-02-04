Cairo [Egypt], February 4 (ANI/WAM): The UAE participated in the 36th meeting of Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group, held on Monday at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, alongside a workshop on combating the recruitment of children by terrorist groups through modern technologies and electronic games.

Ambassador Maha Bakhit, Director of the Legal Affairs Department and Head of the Technical Secretariat of the Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group, stated that the meeting reviewed the follow-up measures on recommendations issued during the 35th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council held in Tunis, as well as efforts to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations and its relevant agencies and committees on counter-terrorism, in addition to international and regional organisations working in this field.

She highlighted that the discussions also included Arab states' experiences and perspectives on measures taken to prevent the use of drones in terrorist operations, reflecting joint Arab efforts to address emerging security challenges. (ANI/WAM)

