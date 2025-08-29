Abu Dhabi [UAE] August 29 (ANI/WAM): The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, took part in the Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum 2025, hosted by the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

The UAE delegation was headed by Saif Ghobash, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Petroleum, Gas and Mineral Resources Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The forum brought together ministers, senior officials, experts, and industry decision-makers to discuss the future of the oil and gas sector and the role of innovation in promoting sustainability.

On the sidelines of the conference, Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, met with the Assistant Under-Secretary for the Petroleum, Gas and Mineral Resources Sector to explore bilateral cooperation, the exchange of expertise in petroleum, gas and clean energy, and potential investment opportunities and partnerships to advance sustainable development and strengthen relations.

Ghobash said the UAE's participation in the event underscores the country's commitment to establishing effective strategic partnerships in the energy sector and broadening cooperation in innovation, digital economy, education and urban planning. (ANI/WAM)

